Shark Found Sliced In Half On Beach Leaves Internet Wondering What Predator Attacked It

A shark found sliced in half and washed up on a beach in Canada has left internet users wondering what could have caused its death.

A Reddit user posted the gruesome photo of the decomposing body of the shark. In the caption, the user revealed that he saw the "poor guy" washed up on Oak Island, Canada.

Since being shared, the Reddit post has left netizens theorising what happened to the sea creature. Internet users were concerned with how the shark was killed, with one user shooting down claims of it being a horrific propeller accident.

"This was not a boat accident! This wasn't any propeller. This wasn't any coral reef. And it wasn't Jack the Ripper," wrote one user. Another user said, "It was a shark, a great white shark. Definitely not a great white but I've seen many sharks eaten by other sharks. There's always a bigger fish."

A third user backed the claim that it was a shark attack that left the smaller shark severed in half. The Reddit user wrote, "Another shark would do that all day every day."

With the viral post asking for "any ideas what kind (of shark) it is?" some users even took the opportunity to joke about the state of the animal. One user jokingly said, "It's clearly half a shark". Another hilariously cited the findings as "leftovers".

The type of the shark that washed up on the beach still remains officially unknown. However, many users said that the decomposed body looked like an "Atlantic Sharpnose" due to its narrow nose and dark backside of the dorsal fin.

Atlantic Sharpnoses are typically a smaller type of shark with a streamlined body, making them vulnerable to bigger prey. According to NOAA Fisheries, they are commonly found along the western Atlantic in New Brunswick, Canada, through the Gulf of Mexico.