Shark Bites 6-Year-Old's Hand At Open-Top Aquarium In China Mall

A family's day out turned into the stuff of nightmares after their six-year-old was bitten by a shark. The girl, left severely injured, was standing next to an open-top aquarium when the accident happened.

According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place on July 24 at a mall in Guiyang, China's Guizhou province.

A video of the scary moment, captured on a CCTV camera, has been shared online. It shows the girl, identified only as Xiao Li, looking inside the tank when the shark suddenly attacks her.

Watch the video here. (Disclaimer: The visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised)

The girl was rescued from the shark and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

She suffered fractures in several places on her right hand. She also had gashes as long as 5 cm (2 inches) long, reports South China Morning Post.

While the girl's grandmother, who was with her, claims the shark leaped out of the tank and attacked Xiao Li, the mall claims the child put her hand into the water, reports DailyMail.

The video shows signs placed around the aquarium, which say "Do not reach into the water", "Warm reminder to our dear customers: our aquarium has sharks, groupers, sea turtles and other types of aggressive of fish", and "Parents, please take good care of your children", reports South China Morning Post. The staff at the aquarium also reportedly warn people to be careful.

The mall, however, has agreed to pay for the girl's medical expenses, DailyMail reports.