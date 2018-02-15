Burglar Knocks Down Partner By Mistake, Video Of Failed Robbery Is Viral

Video going viral on Chinese social media captured the premature end to a robbery when one of the burglars ended up injuring his own partner. Uploaded on Weibo by Shanghai Police, the video shows two masked, hooded men arriving at the scene and trying to shatter presumably a glass door with bricks. While the first man manages to take an aim, his partner unfortunately is way off the mark. The man ends up hitting his accomplice in the face, knocking him to the ground. Realising his mistake, he reaches for his partner, who appears unconscious, and drags him out of sight.
On Weibo, Shanghai Police mocked the failed burglars and said, "If thieves are at this level, the police will not have to work overtime."
Watch the footage here:
According to the time-stamp on the CCTV footage, the suspects tried to break in on February 14 after midnight. Shared just a day ago, the surveillance footage has already clocked over 12 million views.
On the Internet too, the failed robbers were the butt of all jokes as Redditors ridiculed the two.
Comments
Petesanchez99 wrote, "This is one of those videos that is so ridiculous it's unbelievable. I mean I do but come on what a train-wreck."
