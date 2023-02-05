Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Video Of Toddler Who Claims She Didn't Like 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan said that "he needs to work harder now."

For Shah Rukh Khan's fans and followers, the actor's comeback to the big screen with 'Pathaan' is like a dream come true. The movie is unstoppable at the box office, and even after an exceptional 10 days, it is racing towards Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. Everyone has been loving King Khan's performance and many have praised him for his outstanding physique. However, a toddler was not impressed with the actor's movie. Reacting to her video, Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest response for her.

The video was posted by user Abhishek Kumar on Twitter. In the video, the user asks the girl, "Ahana, kaunsi movie dekh ke aayi thi (Which movie did you watch, Ahana)?" To this, she replies, "Pathaan." The person then asks her, "Did you like it?" The toddler replies, "Nah." However, she does not explain the reason behind it and starts smiling.

"@iamsrk Ooops," reads the caption of the video.

This caught Shah Rukh Khan's eye and he said that "he needs to work harder now." The actor said in a tweet, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can't let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please....maybe she is the romantic types....kids u never know!"

Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can't let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know! https://t.co/UBpSnLOZrf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

Many people reacted to Mr Khan's tweet. "Oh! My heart melts .. he's such a charmer!" said a user.

"He literally read every tag , this man has never changed and if he changed he changes to better and better," commented a user.

A third person said, "So cute seeing so many videos of babies and children watching Pathaan and parentsposting their videos. The future generation also now knows there is a Pathaan not only in reel but in real too."

"Wow! Such a beautiful response. Bowled once again," said another person.

