Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Dance At Akash-Shloka Engagement. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing at Akash Ambani's engagement bash.

In the last few days, our news feeds have been flooded by the glittering parties at Mukesh Ambani's Antilla to celebrate the engagement of his son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta. Nita and Mukesh Ambani have hosted a series of lavish dos in the run-up to the big wedding, and from the videos that have emerged, this is one that has most of Bollywood dancing in celebration. The short clip shows some of the biggest names in Bollywood - from Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan and more - dancing to Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol.

The video, just over half-a-minute-long, treats viewers to the sight of many stars from the Hindi film industry together shaking a leg with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani. Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda are seen in the video shot on the engagement night on Saturday June 30.



Watch the video below:





Two more videos from the evening have many going "aww." Shared by singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed at the engagement bash, the videos show Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, dancing with her parents.



The first video shows Isha performing with her father, Mukesh Ambani, to the song Dilbaro. The sweet video, which has collected over seven lakh views on Instagram since it was shared two days ago, shows the father and daughter hugging as they dance to the Raazi song, which was sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Harshdeep Kaur.



A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:45am PDT



The second clip shows Isha hugging her mother as they sway to Dilbaro again.



A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:22am PDT



The two videos together have collected hundreds of comments praising the performance.





The Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta celebrations began with a pre-engagement mehendi night, followed by a sangeet and then the engagement ceremony, after which there was an after party as well.