Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional After Fan Creates Collage On His Transformation From 'Fauji' To 'Pathaan'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his movie 'Pathaan', took to Twitter on Thursday to conduct another session of #AskSRK. Although it was a short 'ask me anything' session, King Khan answered questions from his fans in his witty self. The actor had to cut short the session as he had to leave for a game of 'Pitthu' (Lagori) with the kids."

During the session, one of his fans shared a collage of the actor which showed his transformation from his first television show 'Fauji' aired in 1989 to the movie 'Main Hoon Na', released in 2004 and finally his upcoming film 'Pathaan' which is set to be released on January 25. The fan showcased the roles where 'King Khan' was seen saluting while essaying the role of a soldier.

"One word for the journey #AskSRK @iamsrk Plz reply," he wrote while sharing the collage. Responding to the same, the actor said, "Oh wow hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!"

Oh wow hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute! https://t.co/sdDOoofoG4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Since being shared, the actor's tweet has amassed 21,000 likes and 5.8 lakh likes.

"#Circus & #Fauji two serials which are etched in our memories. Many thanks for giving us such memorable moments," added a user.

A second person said, "Nothing has changed."

"Fauji was a hit TV series, Main Hoon Na was a Superhit movie. Pathaan will keep on the tradition," said another person.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan how much he charged for 'Pathaan'."Pathaan ke liye kitne fees liye?" the user asked. In his sassy self, the actor said, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? (Why, do you want to sign me for your next film)." Many people were left in splits reading his reply.

