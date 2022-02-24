Jaskaran Singh Bags $250,000 Prize At Jeopardy! National College Championship

Jaskaran Singh is a senior at the University of Texas in Austin

The popular American quiz show Jeopardy! National College Championship came to an end on Tuesday night. The show ended with quite a bang and how. The top prize of $250,000 was the ultimate goal for 36 students who belonged to different undergraduate universities and colleges in the United States. After two weeks of the competition, three students reached the grand finale. And, the results have startled many of us. Jaskaran Singh, a senior at the University of Texas in Austin, bagged the whopping $250,000 (approx. 1.8 crore) prize money.

A video of Mr Singh was released by the official page of Jeopardy! When asked how he felt after winning the trophy, Mr Singh said, "That feels pretty awesome." Then, he added, "It'll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more so that's really great."

Mr Singh, who is a finance and economics double major student, was also asked whether or not he had etched out strategies for playing the final game. The winner put an end to all speculations with his answer. He said, "Not particularly. I just, I guess, sort of just buzz fast and know things and that's pretty much it. I don't think there's much more to it."

Mr Singh was also asked about the "best part of the experience" on the show. To that, he replied that the best experience was "definitely getting to meet all the other contestants. I met so many cool people from all over the country. It was really a great experience."

In the middle of this, Mr Singh didn't forget to give a shoutout to his parents, sister and friends. He said that they "helped me, you know, prepare for this and generally just for being great friends all throughout my college career." He added a few names and said, "So thanks to them and everyone at home."

The video released by Jeopardy congratulated Mr Singh on his victory. It was captioned, "Well done, Jaskaran Singh. You're at the top of your class. We'll see you at the Tournament of Champions."

The video has received over 17,000 views on Twitter so far.

Here is Mr Singh's tweet after winning the game:

Fans of the show also congratulated Mr Singh. One user wrote, "So intelligent and modest, he deserves every penny."

Another commented, "That final was a cliffhanger. Good game. Congrats to Jaskaran. We were rooting for him."

Mr Singh has surely won the hearts of many with his performance.