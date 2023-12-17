BBC Cancels 'A Question Of Sport' Show Citing Funding Issues

There is a chance that the series may be revived in the future.

The world's longest-running sports quiz show, 'A Question of Sport', has been discontinued by the BBC after 53 years of broadcasting on the network owing to "funding challenges", as per a report in the Independent. A BBC spokesperson said, "Due to inflation and funding challenges difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question of Sport is currently not in production at the moment."

The show debuted in 1970 with David Vine as the host, followed by David Coleman, Sue Barker, and the current host, Paddy McGuinness, who took over two years ago.

The BBC highlighted "value for money" for BBC license fee payers, leading to a restructuring of the network's lineup of programming to promote high-impact material that draws people to BBC iPlayer.

As per the report, this season's guests featured Quek and Monye as well as former England cricket captain Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff, Welsh footballer Ashley Williams, rugby star Danny Cipriani, British sprinter Adam Gemili, and legendary Arsenal football club player Jens Lehmann. However, the series was unable to boost viewership; some episodes allegedly drew less than a million viewers, even though it aired on Friday nights at 8 pm in primetime.

During Ms Barker's last few episodes, the show was averaging up to four million viewers. Although the BBC wanted her to declare that her departure was a personal decision, the former tennis player hinted that McGuinness replaced her as part of a "refresh", the outlet stated.

"It is such a shame because, I have to say, that the BBC had told us we were going. They wanted to refresh the programme and that is absolutely fine. Everyone has the right to do that. We don't own the programme. We knew it was going to happen and it was just the way in which it happened and the way it was handled, and the way the BBC sort of wanted me to say that I was walking away from it," Ms Barker said. She added that she would "never walk away from a job I love" during an appearance on BBC Breakfast last year.

"I don't mind being replaced. Absolutely fine. That happens. But... I think we regret the way it was handled. I think if we look back on it we could have handled it better. I think the BBC could have handled it better," she continued.

The BBC will keep the show's name, and there is a chance that the series may be revived in the future.