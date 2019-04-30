Secretary And Kori Bustard Birds Brawl In Incredible Video

The Kruger National Park in South Africa has given us some rare sights - like a buffalo taking on a lion and a crocodile. But this is a video unlike anything you've ever seen before. A video by Kruger shows a brawl between two big birds - a Secretary bird and a Kori Bustard.

The match was an incredible one between two equally scary opponents. According to Destination Wildlife, while the Kori Bustard is the planet's heaviest flying bird and can weight up to 18 kgs, the Secretary bird is feared for its powerful legs - used to deliver hard downward blows to kill prey.

The video was shot by 25-year-old Ashlea Dennison, reports Traveller 24, who was excited about the "super rare" encounter.

"We were really excited about this sighting because these two birds are both amazing sightings alone - and we had never seen either of them behave in this manner," she said.

"I had never seen either of these birds act in an aggressive manner towards any other bird or animal for that matter. These two birds always appear to be minding their own business when we see them in the park."

