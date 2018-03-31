Sculptor Behind Ridiculed Ronaldo Bust Gets Second Chance, Silences Critics

Im proud to say "that man is my uncle".He is a perfect example of hardwork,even if its not for everyone's liking ,he still feels good about it.What i see in that video is a great man with a beautiful mentality and a creative mind.#PROUD - iiu (@tscifiprincess) March 29, 2018

Great courage and determination from the sculptor to redo his work after so much criticism. Definitely a great improvement. - FcPorto 1893 (@MrRichTeixeira) March 29, 2018

We all made fun of a man who tried his best. I actually feel bad now, but it made him take on a challenge and better his talent and he showed the world he can. Great story. Great talent. https://t.co/qsGg5wqwK7 - Ash (@IconicCristiano) March 29, 2018

Second one looks really good, fair play to the man https://t.co/cBjUg4PG4F - Jaskaran (@WhiteHartKxne) March 30, 2018

A year ago today, Emanuel Santos' Cristiano Ronaldo bust was unveiled. The world laughed at him.



We challenged him to try again. He accepted. pic.twitter.com/TLV1iJv1MN- B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2018