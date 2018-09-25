Scrabble Catches Up On Slang, Allows 300 New Words From Bestie To Twerk

A total of 300 new words have been added to the dictionary. (Representational Image)

The Merriam-Webster's Official Scrabble Players Dictionary is playing catch up by adding some of the new-age internet-influenced words to please the millennials.

A total of 300 new words have been added to the dictionary including words which the seniors won't consider as words but thanks to the social media, they are very much a part of a modern individual's daily vocabulary.

Some of the new entrants include 'bestie', 'bizjet', 'frowny', 'ew', 'twerk', 'zomboid', 'beatdown', 'botnet', 'bitcoin', 'emoji', and more.

Earlier this month, 850 words were added to the official play. These included more techy words such as 'haptic', 'TL;DR', biohacking', and so on.