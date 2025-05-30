Townsizing To Mystery Tours, All The Viral New Travel Terms Trending This Year

So, you've packed your bags, triple-checked your flight timing and planned out your outfits. But wait, have you brushed up on your travel lingo?

If not, don't worry. You're not alone. As the world of travel gets quirkier, cleverer and, let's face it, much more unpredictable, so does its vocabulary.

Welcome to the Travel Dictionary 2025. From 'townsizing' (where you 'size up' a town), to 'land snorkelling' (no sharks involved here), here's a handy guide on all the travel terms that are trending at the moment.

Let's decode.

Detour Destinations

Forget the bucket-list usuals, 2025 is the year of the scenic sidekick. Call it the underdog glow-up, but detour destinations are all about pairing big-name cities with their lesser-known (and way less crowded) neighbours.

Think Reims with Paris or Santa Barbara as L.A.'s breezy little cousin. It's the savvy traveller's two-for-one trick: more charm, fewer queues and just enough space to actually breathe. Merci beaucoup.

Townsizing

Big cities? Been there, 'grammed that. Enter townsizing, a delightful little buzzword courtesy of Priceline that swaps skyscrapers for storybook streets.

Want mountain air in Stowe, Vt? Or coastal charm in Carmel-by-the-Sea? Townsizing isn't just a change of scene, it's a mindset. Smaller towns, slower pace, bigger smiles. It's like therapy but with cobblestones and ice cream.

Land Snorkelling

Yes, it's a thing, and no, you don't need a wetsuit. Born from the poetic brains of artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman, land snorkelling is like forest bathing's minimalist cousin.

You walk slowly, soak in the world around you-city cracks, desert shadows, wildflowers by the sidewalk-and tune into the tiny, beautiful chaos of your surroundings. It's mindfulness in motion, minus the moss.

JOMO Travel

Still haunted by FOMO? Time to switch sides. JOMO, aka the Joy of Missing Out, is your digital detox dream.

This travel trend is all about switching off the Wi-Fi and tuning in to... well, silence. Whether you're glamping in the woods or lounging in a cabin with zero signal, JOMO is your permission slip to say "no thanks" to vacation hustle and embrace the art of doing absolutely nothing.

Live Tourism

Lights, passport, action. From Beyonce to the Super Bowl, live tourism has people chasing not just places, but moments.

It's about planning your whole itinerary around that once-in-a-lifetime concert, Olympic showdown or celestial event. (The next total solar eclipse? Mark August 12, 2026. You heard it here first.) Because sometimes, memories come with a soundtrack and maybe even a merch tee.

Mystery Tours

Plot twist: even you don't know where you're going. Mystery tours are the ultimate trust fall into adventure.

Agencies like Black Tomato and EF Go Ahead are crafting secret itineraries, whisking travellers to places they won't know until boarding time. Mongolia? Morocco? Magic? All of the above. You just pack a bag and go. No spoilers, just surprise sunsets.

Noctourism

Sleep is overrated. Stars, on the other hand? Worth it. Welcome to noctourism, where the best memories happen under moonlight.

Whether it's stargazing in Namibia, glowing plankton swims in Puerto Rico or wandering neon-lit night markets in Taiwan, night owls are officially in style. Bonus: it's a clever way to beat the daytime heat and snap cooler photos.

Phenomenon Chasing

Why follow influencers when you can follow the Northern Lights?

Phenomenon chasing is about tracking down nature's most jaw-dropping events - solar eclipses, volcanic eruptions, lunar rainbows -and just letting awe take over. It's the kind of trip that reminds you how small you are and how stunning the universe can be. Side effects may include goosebumps and dramatic life perspective shifts.

Bonus Trend: Tripstagramming (Guilty As Charged)

Okay, not official, but let's be real. You will post that dreamy cappuccino or mountaintop selfie. Just remember, whether you're townsizing, snorkelling on land or mystery touring through an unnamed jungle - don't forget to enjoy it offline, too.

So, what's your next move?

Whether you're chasing stardust or simply switching your phone off, let 2025 be the year you travel with curiosity and a bit of cheeky new lingo to match.

Because if you can't say it in style, did you even travel?