School Charges Rs 8,400 As 'Parent Orientation' Fees For KG Students, Internet Baffled

Internet users were left baffled by the bizarre charge

A picture of a school's fee structure for the 2024-25 nursery and Junior KG batch has gone viral on X, sparking debate online. Notably, the school charges parents an 'orientation fee' for their nursery and LKG students, leaving internet users shocked. As per the viral picture, the school, which has not been identified, reportedly charges parents a whopping Rs. 8,400 for the orientation fee.

''Now I understand why my father sent me to a government school,'' reads the caption of the picture shared on X. The picture shows the breakdown of fees for the nursery and Junior KG batch for the academic year including admission fees, caution money, annual charges, development fees, and more. However, the last category is called the ‘'Parent Orientation Charges'', which is a one-time payment. The image also outlines the costs for admission, totaling Rs. 1,51,656.

See the post here:

अब समझ आ रहा है, पिता जी ने मुझे सरकारी स्कूल में क्यों पढ़ाया था 😭 pic.twitter.com/fkyPlDT6WP — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 7, 2023

People were left baffled by the bizarre charge and posted a variety of comments in response to the tweet. Some were amused and made jokes, while others were curious to know the identity of the school. Some also wanted to know what the 'orientation charge' means.

Reacting to the tweet, one person wrote, ''The fee of this school is more than my btech college fees.''

''I paid a total ₹ 1,95,000 for nursery admission. Including all. Transport, meal, and donation,'' another commented.

A third said, ''My fees in class 10 was 500 per month I used to think that I was attending an expensive school.''

''I don't know how parents pay this fee. We own a private school in town and class 12th fees is equal to caution money but still parents pay in 2 years,'' a fourth added.

Speaking about bizarre charges, a restaurant in the US recently faced flak after it introduced an ''adult surcharge'' fee in its menu. According to the New York Post, Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains in northern Georgia announced that it would levy an extra fee for customers who are ''unable to parent'' their children.

The warning on the menu bluntly stated, ''Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.'' Though the menu doesn't reveal the exact amount, some customers claimed that they were charged $50 (Rs 4,160) for their ''children's behaviour.'' The restaurant also warned customers to ''be respectful'' to staff, property, and themselves because the place follows a ''No respect, no service'' policy.