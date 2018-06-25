Viral: As Saudi Women Got Behind The Wheel, Cops Welcomed Them With Roses

June 24, 2018
The defining image was also shared on Reddit where it received over 14,000 upvotes.
CommentsAccording to Arabian Business, the roses came with messages from the police which read - "Safety be with you". Road signs were also updated with messages for the new drivers. "Sister drivers, we wish you safety always," read one such sign according to the website.
Activists were also seen handing out roses to the new drivers.
@abusulayman ... ##pic.twitter.com/1B268EQbyh— (@AlmuhanadSA) June 24, 2018
The decision to end the ban on women drivers was finalised in a royal decree by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year. In the run-up to the landmark day, several women were issued driving licenses. Some even swapped their international driving permits for a Saudi one after undertaking a practical test. Female driving schools have also begun popping in Riyadh and Jeddah to prepare for the influx of new students. According to consultancy firm PWC, three million women could receive driving licenses and actively begin driving by 2020.
trending news