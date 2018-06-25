Viral: As Saudi Women Got Behind The Wheel, Cops Welcomed Them With Roses

The roses, according to local reports, came with messages from the police which read - "Safety be with you".

Offbeat | (with inputs from AFP) | Updated: June 25, 2018 13:01 IST
The defining image was also shared on Reddit where it received over 14,000 upvotes

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia lifted its notorious and longstanding ban on women motorists. Women drivers, proudly flashing their brand new driving licenses, took to the streets as the clock hit midnight to celebrate what many say is a first big step towards women empowerment in the highly conservative and gender-segregated kingdom. While a section remains opposed to the decision, the mood on the streets was jubilant as women took their cars out for a ride - for the very first time. Among those who cheered the women on were some Saudi police officers on the streets who handed out roses to the new drivers. Images of the uniformed officers handing out flowers to women drivers began circulating on social media shortly after the ban was lifted.
 
The defining image was also shared on Reddit where it received over 14,000 upvotes.

According to Arabian Business, the roses came with messages from the police which read - "Safety be with you". Road signs were also updated with messages for the new drivers. "Sister drivers, we wish you safety always," read one such sign according to the website.

Activists were also seen handing out roses to the new drivers.
 
The decision to end the ban on women drivers was finalised in a royal decree by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year. In the run-up to the landmark day, several women were issued driving licenses. Some even swapped their international driving permits for a Saudi one after undertaking a practical test. Female driving schools have also begun popping in Riyadh and Jeddah to prepare for the influx of new students. According to consultancy firm PWC, three million women could receive driving licenses and actively begin driving by 2020.

Click for more trending news


