Saudi 'Sleeping Prince' Still In Coma After 20 Years, Viral Wake-Up Claim Is False

Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as the "Sleeping Prince," turned 36 in April 2025. He has been in a coma for nearly 20 years following a traumatic brain injury. Recently, a video went viral on social media claiming the prince had woken up and reunited with his family. However, the video is misleading. It does not show the Sleeping Prince, but instead features Saudi billionaire and motorsport personality Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi.

Watch the video here:

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia known as the “Sleeping Prince” who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005 has finally woken up. #Iran #Nuclear #Gaza pic.twitter.com/m1lfnmDZ1v — IMJA Lifestyle (@imjalifestyle) June 14, 2025

The claim is false, and the prince remains unconscious. This misinformation has been confused online, prompting several social media posts and fact-checkers to clarify the truth.

The prince, son of billionaire Prince Khaled bin Talal, slipped into a coma in 2005 following a car accident. He was studying at a military college in the UK at the time. He was put on life support at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and has been fed through a tube for the past two decades.

In 2015, doctors recommended disconnecting the life support, but his father refused, holding onto the hope for a miracle. "If God had wanted him to die in the accident, he would have been in his grave now," he said.

In 2019, he responded slightly, such as raising a finger or turning his head, but since then, there has been no improvement, according to reports. On his birthday this year, people on the social media platform X hoped and prayed for Prince's recovery.