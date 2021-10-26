Sania Mirza's Reaction To Fans Calling Shoaib Malik 'Jija Ji ' During India-Pakistan Match

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010

Sania Mirza has reacted to a viral video in which a group of fans were heard calling her husband Shoaib Malik "jijaji" or brother-in-law. Pakistan completed a 10-wicket victory against India at the Dubai International Stadium during a match of the T20 World Cup 2021. During the Sunday match, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was fielding at the boundary when a group of fans were heard chanting "jija ji" - a term by which he has often been referred since he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010.

Viral footage of the moment shows the cricketer turning around to look at the fans chanting jijaji for him. The nine-second clip has been doing the rounds of Twitter since the India-Pakistan match. It has racked up over 4 lakh views on the microblogging platform and also caught the attention of Sania Mirza, who seemed amused by it.

Sharing the clip, Sania Mirza responded with two laughing-face emojis and two hearts.

In the comments section, many praised this display of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

True audience of this game.. win or lose is part of the game we should proud of our legacy — VB (@vicky4861) October 25, 2021

Good one. Well played Shoaib and well played Pakistan. Deserving winners. He's been around forever. 1999. Sania. And he hasn't aged a bit. How he ran covering the boundaries in the match. Incredible. — debolinsen (@debolinsen) October 25, 2021

Ab Shoaib Bhai to officially Jeeja ji hain hamare!

Pukarna to banta hai!

???? — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) October 25, 2021

Something similar happened during the Asia Cup 2018. While Shoaib Malik was fielding on the boundary, Indian fans took the opportunity to call out to him, saying, "jiju look here once". Much to the delight of the fans, the Pakistan all-rounder turned around and waved at them.

Pakistan's victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday was its first in 13 World Cup matches (seven in the 50 over World Cup and six in the Twenty20 World Cup) dating back to 1992 in Australia. "It is definitely a proud moment for me as well as for all my players that we have made history," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam told AFP.