Sania Mirza's Pregnancy Announcement Got This Reaction From Farah Khan

Last evening, Sania shared an adorable image to let everyone know about her pregnancy. It comprised a lovely graphic of a locker room complete with a baby's bottle and jersey. She shared the image with the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik along with an emoji of a baby and a heart.
It was on this post that Farah Khan commented: "Finally! It was tough to keep the secret for so long." What's even cuter is actor Tabu's reaction to this comment from Farah.
Farah also tweeted her reaction:
CONGRATULATIONS!! N thank God ul hav announced finally! It was tough keeping this good news a secret for so long https://t.co/bCywj1Xy3J- Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 23, 2018
The tweet has collected over 3,500 'likes and more than 190 retweets.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are expecting their baby sometime in October. Sania's father Imran Mirza confirmed the news about Sania's pregnancy. "Yes, it's true," he told PTI.
Earlier this month, while attending a panel on 'Gender Bias' at the Goa Fest 2018, Sania said that whenever she had a child, "Mirza Malik" would be his or her last name. She also revealed that her husband "wants a daughter".
Comments
Well, we can't wait for "Baby Mirza-Malik".
Click for more trending news