Sania Mirza's Pregnancy Announcement Got This Reaction From Farah Khan

What's more adorable is actor Tabu's reaction to Farah Khan's comment

Offbeat | | Updated: April 24, 2018 16:28 IST
Turns out, Farah Khan knew about Sania Mirza's pregnancy way before anyone else did

It's official. Indian tennis' golden girl Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik are soon going to be proud parents to "Baby Mirza-Malik". In an announcement that broke the Internet, the couple shared the happy news on social media. Ever since the news broke, people and fans have been posting congratulatory messages for the couple. However, a comment from director, choreographer and Sania's bestie Farah Khan takes the cake. Turns out, she knew about the baby way before anyone else did - and was finding it really hard to keep the happy news to herself!

Last evening, Sania shared an adorable image to let everyone know about her pregnancy. It comprised a lovely graphic of a locker room complete with a baby's bottle and jersey. She shared the image with the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik along with an emoji of a baby and a heart.
 
 

#BabyMirzaMalik @daaemi

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on


It was on this post that Farah Khan commented: "Finally! It was tough to keep the secret for so long." What's even cuter is actor Tabu's reaction to this comment from Farah.
 
farah khan tabu comments

Farah also tweeted her reaction:
 
The tweet has collected over 3,500 'likes and more than 190 retweets.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are expecting their baby sometime in October. Sania's father Imran Mirza confirmed the news about Sania's pregnancy. "Yes, it's true," he told PTI.

Earlier this month, while attending a panel on 'Gender Bias' at the Goa Fest 2018, Sania said that whenever she had a child, "Mirza Malik" would be his or her last name. She also revealed that her husband "wants a daughter".

"Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as the surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family, including my husband. He actually wants a daughter," she said.

Well, we can't wait for "Baby Mirza-Malik".

