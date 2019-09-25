Sania Mirza Shares Secrets Of Her Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss. Watch

Sania Mirza spoke about her weight loss journey on Instagram.

Sania Mirza revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she lost 26 kgs in four months after giving birth. She credited her weight loss to "a lot of hard work, discipline and dedication" while sharing a video that shows her working out at a gym. Sania Mirza and her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, welcomed a baby boy, Izhaan, in October last year. In her Instagram post, the tennis star revealed that she put on 23 kilos during her pregnancy.

"I've been asked bout my 'weight loss' journey sooo many times," wrote Sania Mirza before going on to say that she would share snippets of the weight loss process with her Instagram followers every few days.

Encouraging new mothers to work out, Sania said that she receives messages from mothers about how difficult it is to return to "normalcy" after delivering a baby.

"Ladies, I just wanna say... if I can do it then anyone else can too," she wrote. "Believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well. Remember - #Mummahustles"

Sania Mirza also shared a throwback video which was filmed roughly two and a half months after her delivery. It shows her working out in a gym.

Her Instagram video has been viewed over 1.9 lakh times and has collected dozens of comments.

"So inspiring, Sania," wrote one person. "You inspire me in so many ways. Thank you," said another, while a third added: "Thanks for sharing... Keep motivating mummas."

Sania Mirza has documented bits of her weight loss journey on Instagram, often with the hashtag #Mummahustles. Take a look at some of her work out posts over the months:

In August, Sania Mirza had opened up about her plans of making a comeback to the international circuit. "I've started practicising and the plan is to try to comeback by January," she told NDTV. "Hopefully my body will support me. If my body allows me and is letting me compete at my best level that I think that I can compete at then I will definitely give it a go."

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.