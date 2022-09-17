Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Sculpture Of PM Modi On His Birthday

Picture shows sand art of PM Narendra Modi on Puri beach, Odisha.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a magnificent sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing him on his birthday at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. Mr Pattnaik demonstrated his unique method of wishing the Prime Minister who turned 72 today. His installation piece was made with 1,213 mud tea cups.

Mr Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a post along with the image of the beautiful artwork.

I've created a SandArt installation used 1,213 Mud Tea Cups on sand with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha pic.twitter.com/CEawxt0AUK — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2022

While sharing the post, he wrote, "Wishing Our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India."

"I've created a Sand Art installation used 1,213 mud tea cups on sand with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' at Puri beach , Odisha," he added.

In just a few hours, the post has received more than 11,000 likes and over a thousand shares. Twitter users have filled the post's comment area with birthday wishes for the prime minister. Some users also praised the artwork with beautiful remarks.

One user wrote, "Wish You Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji. The Era of Ruler of BJP is very Powerful and Democratic in nature. Have wonderful ahead best wish to your health."

Another said, "Great art. Everytime you make us to think about your skills and abilities you ignite the imagination and make it real. Hats off. We wish happy birthday to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prayers for your good health and longevity."

According to Mr Pattnaik, he has used 1,213 mud tea cups on his sand art to show the journey of the Prime Minister.



