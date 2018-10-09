Sample Maggot Cheese, Fermented Herring At World's First Disgusting Food Museum

Century eggs and Kopi Luwak at the Disgusting Food Museum.

We bet you won't be in a hurry to sample what's on offer here. The world's very first museum dedicated to 'disgusting' food is all set to open in Sweden on October 31, and on display will be some of the most divisive dishes from around the world. From the infamously foul-smelling durian fruit of south-east Asia to rotten shark - a delicacy in Iceland, this museum will feature foods that most would consider disgusting.

"The museum aims to help people question their basic assumptions about food," curator and chief disgustologist Samuel West tells Lonely Planet. "If disgust is cultural and contextual, then it is also changeable".

The museum's official website says: "While cultural differences often separate us and create boundaries, food can also connect us... What is delicious to one person can be revolting to another. Disgusting Food Museum invites visitors to explore the world of food and challenge their notions of what is and what isn't edible."

According to Lonely Planet, the museum will display 80 food items from around the world. These will include, but not be limited to, a maggot-infested cheese from Sardinia, fermented herring from Sweden, stinky tofu from China and roasted guinea pigs from Peru.

The stinky durian fruit

Intrigued? Well, if you are feeling adventurous, you can sample the foods on display during the 'Taste one for the Team' event by booking your spot here.

What do you think of the Disgusting Food Museum? Let us know using the comments section below.