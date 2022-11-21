Salt Bae Shares Clip Of 24-Karat Gold-Coated Steak Amid Criticism Over Rs 1.3 Crore Bill

Salt Bae went viral for the way he salts his steak.

Turkish chef Nusr-et Gokce, better known as 'Salt Bae', has posted a clip of a 24-karat gold-coated steak, days after taking social media by storm with Rs 1.3 crore food bill. The video has appeared in his Instagram stories with the caption, "Federal Bank- 24K gold". The social media star went viral for the way he salts his steak, before opening a series of restaurants in his name. In August, his company Nusret UK Limited published the details of accounts, saying that it made a profit of two million pounds (Rs 22.21 crore).

In the clip, which has now gone viral, the steak is photographed on a chopping board at what appears to be one of his kitchens. The chef has over 22 Nusr-Et restaurants across the world.

The Instagram story comes days after the restaurant owner shared a food bill from his restaurant in Abu Dhabi, leaving internet users gob-smacked with the amount mentioned on it. It showed 14 guests paid 140,584 pounds (Rs 1.3 crore), meaning it cost 10,041 pounds (Rs 9.69 lakh) per person.

Some of the costliest items on the list included expensive wine from Bordeaux, baklava, and the signature gold-plated Istanbul steak.

Salt Bae posted the picture with the caption, "Quality never expensive."

The chef received a barrage of criticism after posting the photo. "This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible," wrote one user. "Hope you pay your staff as proportionately well," added another.

In September 2021, the prices of the Turkish chef's restaurant in London had left everyone shocked.



