Sakshi Dhoni Singing With Friends And Other Fun Moments From Her Birthday Party

A video of Sakshi Dhoni singing with her friends is currently winning Instagram.

On Sunday night, Sakshi Dhoni celebrated her birthday with friends and family in Mumbai. The birthday party, hosted by husband MS Dhoni, looked like a really fun affair, if Sakshi's Instagram posts are anything to go by. The birthday girl, who stunned in a purple dress paired with high heels, shared glimpses from her 30th birthday on the photo and video sharing platform - and we must say that they are an absolute treat.

The highlight on her Instagram account is a video that shows Sakshi singing with her friends. The short clip, shared about 14 hours ago, shows Sakshi and her girlfriends singing Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua.

Watch the video below:

This wasn't the only singing video she shared. Check out the second one:

However, our favourite pic from the evening has to be the one which shows the adorable Ziva Dhoni. The pic shows Ziva with parents Sakshi and MS Dhoni under a balloon arch, and has already collected over 4 lakh 'likes'.

A smiling Ziva also made another appearance on Sakshi's Instagram, this time posing with her mom and Poorna Patel, who attended the party too.

For cricket fans, however, it was MS Dhoni's bromance with all-rounder Hardik Pandya that was the highlight of the night.

"Forever love," Hardik Pandya captioned a picture from the birthday party which shows him with Dhoni.

Actress Sophi Choudry and singer Rahul Vaidya also shared glimpses from the celebration

Looked like a fun night, didn't it?