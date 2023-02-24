Video: Baby Langur Weeps After Mother's Tragic Death, Internet Emotional

The incident took place in Assam, Mr Nanda wrote on Twitter.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Friday shared a heartbreaking video of a baby langur weeping while holding on to its dead mother. Sharing the short clip on Twitter, Mr Nanda wrote that the incident took place in Assam. The video showed a golden baby langur sobbing uncontrollably over the lifeless body of its mother after she was killed by a speeding vehicle.

"This will haunt me for a long long time. A Golden langur was assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby is still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the baby langur is seen weeping, clutching its mother's face and trying to wake her up but to no avail. The two animals are also seen surrounded by several people.

Internet users were quick to react to the video. While some expressed their condolence over the tragic accident, others expressed anger.

"This is so sad! Why can't we care for the co-inhabitants of our planet? Poor Baby!" wrote one user. "Can't bear to watch..... hope the baby recovers from the trauma," said another.

A third user said, "O God! My heart is breaking when I see this accident and the plight of the baby langur. One has to drive carefully keeping other's safety also in mind," while a fourth commented, "Be it be a clear road,it doesn't give the right to anyone to overspeed. Moreover, while we drive, we should always be careful and speed should be moderate."

"Saddest thing!! Brutal! Can't bear to watch. Prayers for the baby to recover from this tragedy," wrote another user. "This is very tragic and heart-wrenching," expressed another.

Mr Nanda's video has accumulated more than 37,000 views and over 1,500 likes.

