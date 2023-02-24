Watch: Pakistan University Students Celebrating 'Bollywood Day' Sparks Debate Online

The video has accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and over 73,000.

A group of students from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently celebrated 'Bollywood Day' in style. A video of their celebration was initially posted on Tiktok and later shared on Instagram by the LUMS Photographic Society. From Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas to Paresh Rawal's Baburao in the Hera Pheri, the now-viral clip showed students dressed up as iconic Bollywood characters and mimicking their famous dialogues.

The video, which is from a farewell event at the Pakistan university, featured a girl dressed up as Main Hoon Na's Sushmita Sen and a boy wearing a cap look and mimicking Salman Khan's Dabangg dialogue. It also showed Mohabbatein's Raj Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's iconic cop from the Bajirao Singham franchise.

"Lights, Camera, Bollywood...Bollywood mania hits the seniors and they light up the screen with their bollywood magic," Photolums captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

In the video, a girl also turned Shanaya Singhania (Alia Bhatt) from Student Of The Year and said, "Haath mein pom pom leke ladko ke liye chillana mera style nahi hai (It is not my style to hold pom poms and cheer for boys)." Another girl was also seen dressed as Priyanka Chopra's character from the 2012 movie Barfi.

The clip was posted on Instagram five days ago and since then it has surfaced on several social media platforms and garnered thousands of likes and comments. It received mixed reactions from netizens. While some criticised the celebration of Indian culture in Pakistan, others defended the students and praised their love for Bollywood.

"Educational institutions should celebrate their culture, traditions and special days as per #Pakistan but #LUMS and other educational institutions like them teach children against the culture of. What is the purpose #LUMS held Bollywood cultural day similar to Halloween day," wrote one user. "LUMS having a bollywood day isn't a problem, it's a symptom of a problem. We should reflect on why we look to India for our entertainment. What's wrong with our own film industry? Does anyone ever watch lollywood??" said another.

"People losing their shit over lums having a Bollywood day is so funny to me. People are suffering daily due to the economic conditions of the country. Tweet about that instead of criticising a bunch of kids for dressing up like the movie characters we ALL grew up watching," commented a third student in support of the students.

"The hate lums kids are receiving for bollywood day is plain hypocrisy. indian content is literally always in the top 10 on Netflix in pakistan," added fourth.

On Instagram, the video has accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and over 73,000.