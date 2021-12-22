Watch: Sachin Pilot Sings 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan', Shares Video On Twitter

Sachin Pilot was filmed singing at a private event in Jaipur.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of him singing 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' at a private event. The video came amid speculation over his absence from Rajasthan government's three-year anniversary programme last week, the Times of India reported.

In the video, Sachin Pilot was seen onstage with a huge crowd of people. Holding a mic in hand, the Congress leader sang a few lines of the iconic song from Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. His caption while sharing the video read: "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siva jaana kahan" - which are the opening lines of the song.

The video has racked up over 1.9 lakh views on the microblogging platform.

According to ABP News, the video was filmed at an event organised by Rotary Club in Albert Hall in Jaipur. It was shared online even as Mr Pilot's absence from Rajasthan government's three-year anniversary programme, which was held at chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, reignited talks of friction between the two leaders. Recently, Mr Gehlot revamped his cabinet in an exercise to accommodate Mr Pilot, who had rebelled last year.

Mr Pilot, seen to be responsible for the party's revival in Rajasthan after its decimation by the BJP in 2011, was a contender for the chief minister's post. But he was persuaded to take the job of Ashok Gehlot's deputy by Rahul Gandhi after the party's victory in the 2018 assembly polls. There have been reports of a rift between the two Congress members since then.