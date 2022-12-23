Sabyasachi Launches 'India Tote' Collection, Internet Calls It 'Inconvenient'

The collection is a "homage to India's incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles".

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who is known for his impeccable designer products, is being trolled on the internet for his recently launched extra-large bags collection called "India Tote".

The official social media handle of the designer, sabyasachiofficial, shared a few pictures of the collection on Instagram. The caption of the post read the collection is a "homage to India's incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles".

"The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It's what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next," the caption further added.

Sabyasachi's official page shared the pictures on Friday and since then the post has garnered nearly 30,000 likes. Netizens were quick to react to the designs, with several Instagram users poking fun at the humongous size of the tote bag.

"It's beautiful and intricate designs but wtf is with the size???? This is madness. Designers are going way overboard with the idea of outside thinking that the box doesn't even exist," wrote one user. "Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag," said another.

A third user commented, "I think i can sit in this bag, is soo super big!!! How inconvenient to roam with such "home" kinda bag." A fourth simply added, "Its not a tote, its a duffle bag!"

Some people on Twitter also reacted to the collection. "Sabyasachi has launched new Tote bags which finally have enough space for women to carry their makeup, clothes, shoes, anxiety, stress, babies, and even boyfriends," tweeted one user. "These are some horrendous designs by Sabyasachi," said another.

Meanwhile, in recent times a number of bizarre fashion trends have caught the attention of netizens. While some of these styles undoubtedly had a fanbase, others were not well-liked by the wider population.

Previously, Balenciaga's "Lay's bag" left the internet stunned. The bag is one of Balenciaga's Summer 2023 collections. The item was showcased at Paris Fashion Week in October.

