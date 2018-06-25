Airline Reschedules Woman's Flight, 3-Day Trip Cut Short To 25 Minutes The woman was planning a birthday surprise for her boyfriend by flying to Lisbon

Share EMAIL PRINT The angry traveller posted the airline's new flight schedule on Twitter (representational)



According to



The angry traveller posted a screenshot of the new flight schedule on Twitter.



"Classic Ryanair - cause (sic) everyone dreams of a 25min holiday in Lisbon. Absolute joke!!!" she wrote on Twitter.

Classic @Ryanair - cause everyone dreams of a 25min holiday in Lisbon absolute joke !!! @TheSun@MetroUK@thismorning@BBCScotlandNewspic.twitter.com/jQjlvV3xtU — Mairéad Sweeney (@Mairead6788) June 22, 2018

The woman said she had paid 258 pounds (approximately Rs 23,300) for the tickets that she had booked in January. She told The Sun that when she read the email from the airline, she initially assumed it was a joke. "I thought it must be a joke, I had to even get someone from work to read it as well," she said.



After getting a full refund from the airline, the couple are now looking at alternative destinations.



Click for more





A goof-up by low-cost airline Ryanair ruined a woman's plan to surprise her boyfriend with a trip to Portugal's Lisbon. 24-year-old Mairead Sweeney had booked flights for September from Scotland's Glasgow to Lisbon as a birthday surprise for her boyfriend. But to her shock, the airline cancelled her flight to Lisbon and put her on a new one. According to the new schedule, however, she and her boyfriend would have only 25 minutes in Lisbon.According to The Sun , the woman's flight was scheduled to depart from Glasgow on September 27 and return three days later. When the airline altered her itinerary, they put her on a flight that would leave Glasgow on September 30, reducing her three-day short holiday to a laughable 25-minute stay in the Portuguese capital.The angry traveller posted a screenshot of the new flight schedule on Twitter. "Classic Ryanair - cause (sic) everyone dreams of a 25min holiday in Lisbon. Absolute joke!!!" she wrote on Twitter.The woman said she had paid 258 pounds (approximately Rs 23,300) for the tickets that she had booked in January. She told The Sun that when she read the email from the airline, she initially assumed it was a joke. "I thought it must be a joke, I had to even get someone from work to read it as well," she said.After getting a full refund from the airline, the couple are now looking at alternative destinations.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter