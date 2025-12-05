Russian Reporter Pavel Zarubin's Footage Of PM Modi-Putin SUV Ride Goes Viral

A video shared by Russian journalist Pavel Aleksandrovich Zarubin has gone viral, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing visit to India. The footage shows Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting together inside a white Toyota Fortuner, en route to an informal dinner, a break from standard diplomatic protocol.

Zarubin, known for his coverage of high-level Kremlin affairs, filmed the leaders sharing a candid moment. In his Russian commentary, translated into English, he remarks: "Unique footage, of course, Putin and Modi are together in the same car. This is not the Aurus this time; as we can see, it's an SUV."

In the video, journalist added that the visit includes a "rich program" involving multiple engagements, key discussions, and potential agreements, all closely watched by international media.

The car ride itself drew attention after it was revealed that PM Modi had set aside his usual Range Rover to personally drive with President Putin from Delhi's Palam Airport to his residence. The Fortuner (Sigma 4 MT, MH01EN5795) is not part of the Prime Minister's official convoy, making the gesture highly symbolic.

Putin also deviated from his typical security protocol, forgoing the heavily armoured Aurus Senat limousine, Russia's official state car, which he normally uses during foreign visits.

The video has captivated audiences across South Asia and beyond, highlighting the strong diplomatic chemistry between the two leaders during this closely followed state visit.

What is the Aurus Senat?

The Aurus Senat is a heavily armoured presidential limousine used by Russian President Vladimir Putin for official travel. Manufactured by Moscow-based Aurus Motors, it serves as Russia's official state vehicle. Known for its reinforced construction and Rolls-Royce-inspired design, the Senat is a central part of the President's international security convoy, offering both luxury and maximum protection during foreign visits.