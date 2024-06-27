Russian Influencer Makes Girlfriend Walk On Carpet Of Cash, Old Video Goes Viral Again

The video was shared on Instagram by Russian entrepreneur and social media personality Sergei Kosenko

Rich people do all sorts of crazy things to flaunt their wealth. Recently, an old video showing a Russian entrepreneur's girlfriend walking on bundles of cash has resurfaced on social media, igniting a heated debate. The controversial video has been widely condemned by online users, who called the act ''disgusting''.

The video was shared on Instagram by Russian entrepreneur and social media personality Sergei Kosenko, also known as Mr Thank You. For the video, the influencer rolled out a carpet of cash for his girlfriend's grand entrance. The clip opened to show Mr Kosenko's girlfriend stepping out of a helicopter and descending onto a pile of cash, walking on it while holding his hand. The video's caption featured three love-filled emojis.

Watch the video here:

Many users have expressed disgust at the use of banknotes as a carpet, while others called out the couple for the ''ugly display of wealth''. Some even said that the currency notes are fake.

One user wrote, ''You might be extremely wealthy, but that doesn't justify spending or wasting money like this. Instead, you could help hundreds of families thrive and feed thousands of hungry people.''

Another said, ''It's a shame to insult money like this.'' A third added, ''It's disgraceful to treat money in this manner.''

On Instagram, Sergei Kosenko describes himself as a ''Creator. Singer. Entrepreneur. Philanthropist'', and has garnered an impressive 43 million followers. He frequently posts on Instagram, offering glimpses into his relationship with his girlfriend, his ventures and travel adventures.

The influencer is no stranger to controversies and has faced backlash in the past for online stunt videos. Earlier in 2021, he had run into trouble after tying his girlfriend to the roof of a Bentley for a video. The same year, he was kicked out of Bali for holding a party on the Indonesian holiday island that violated COVID-19 rules, as per Moscow Times.



