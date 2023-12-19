Run 50 Km A Month, Get Better Bonus: Chinese Firm Launches Radical Scheme

The employees have to run around 50 kilometres every month.

Globally, companies employ various reward systems designed to achieve dual objectives. Firstly, these systems aim to enhance work efficiency and drive increased profits for the company. Secondly, they provide employees with the opportunity to earn bonuses beyond their regular salaries, fostering motivation and acknowledging exceptional contributions.

Advancing this approach further, a Chinese company has devised a plan that not only offers financial benefits to employees but also prioritises their physical well-being.

The Guangdong Dongpo Paper's employees can now earn extra cash based on the physical workouts they do during the month.

This unique fitness-incentive programme has sparked debate, with some praising its health benefits and others questioning its fairness.

According to the South China Morning Post, the new policy means an employee will enjoy a full monthly bonus if they run 50km a month, 60 percent for running 40km, and 30 percent for running 30km. Meanwhile, those who run 100km a month will receive an extra 30 percent.

The scheme also takes into account mountain hiking and speed walking, which could account for 60 and 30 percent, respectively, of the total exercise required. The distance is calculated by apps on the employees' phones.

"A company can last a long time when its employees are healthy," the company's boss, Lin Zhiyong, said.

In the year 2022, Zerodha, an Indian company, implemented a comparable initiative for its workforce. Employees were incentivized to achieve a reward of Rs 10 lakh by focusing on weight loss, with the challenge requiring them to burn a minimum of 350 calories daily.