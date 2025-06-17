Chinese Firm Faces Backlash For Penalising Workers For Mirror Gazing, Snacking

A well-known Chinese company's senior executive has courted controversy after he announced a series of bizarre workplace rules that include a fine for looking in the mirror and eating snacks during work hours. The man, identified by his surname Liu, works in the e-commerce department of Man Wah Holdings Ltd -- a Hong Kong stock exchange-listed company that specialises in sofas, mattresses and panel furniture.

Mr Liu issued the notice to employees last month, banning eating at work, mandating overtime, and requiring them to clock in six times a day. Those refusing to comply were told to resign, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

"With a major promotion season coming up, some people are not at their workstations. Some are in the restroom, some are looking in mirrors, others make strange excuses," Mr Liu complained in a workplace chat group, whose screenshots were shared by an employee.

"If I catch anyone gaming at work, they will be fired immediately. Anyone caught having snacks will face fines: Rs 23,981 (2,000 yuan) for managers, Rs 11,990 (1,000 yuan) for supervisors and Rs 5,995 (500 yuan) for assistant managers."

He added that anyone away from their workstation, without causing more than three times, their monthly salary will be reduced by Rs 23,981 (2,000 yuan).

As the controversy snowballed, a company spokesperson said they were investigating the matter. Founded in 1992, Man Wah Holdings is based in Guangdong province in southern China and employs 27,000 people.

"Fining employees for using the bathroom or looking in the mirror is excessively harsh and may not be legally enforceable," Yao Kun, a lawyer at Kangda Law Firm, told the outlet.

Previous instance

This is not the first time a Chinese firm has come under scrutiny for absurd rules. In January, Shenzen-based Lixun Electro-Acoustic faced opposition after it sent staff members to photograph other employees using the toilet and later posted the compromising images on the wall of the restroom.

The company said it undertook the surveillance to warn employees against using the bathroom for too long with few spending time smoking while others played video games.

"The staff were spending too much time in the bathroom smoking or playing games, which made other staff uncomfortable," the company said.

Facing backlash, the company said it had taken down the photos a few hours later because "they do not look good".