'Rs 700 For 1.8km': Delhi Man's LinkedIn Post On Uber's Surge Pricing Starts Debate

For most working professionals, ride-hailing apps are a convenient and easy-to-use way to move around. However, during surges in demand, they tend to behave more like traditional taxi drivers. These apps set out to increase the normal prices at an extreme level during the time when the customers need it most. A recent post on LinkedIn raised a heated discussion around this, as several professionals expressed frustrations regarding the services and their tendency to seize every chance to increase rates at the most critical moments.

The post was shared by a project management professional, Surya Pandey, who wrote about his surge pricing experience, sarcastically comparing it to the stock market boom of the 1990s. "If only I had the foresight to invest in Uber's surge pricing instead of the stock market, I'd be outpacing Harshad Mehta by now. Isn't it ironic when the problem your product originally set out to solve becomes its biggest flaw?"

The screenshot in the post showed that Uber was asking for Rs 699 for the distance of a mere 1.8 kilometres.

"Take Uber, Rapido, Ola, etc., for instance. They started as the solution to cab accessibility and affordability. Fast forward to today, and after just three raindrops in Gurugram, you're staring at a screen demanding 300% more for a ride-only to be left stranded for three hours," he further said.

Reaching for the ultimate and traditional solution to the drop-off problem, he mentioned, "My creative solution? Head to the parking exit and kindly ask anyone leaving for a lift home."

The post rapidly garnered attention as it resonated with countless working professionals who regularly encounter exorbitant fares on ride-hailing apps. A flood of comments poured in, with users sharing their own experiences of predatory pricing and offering sarcastic critiques of the services. These comments perfectly capture the frustration and wit of users facing exorbitant ride-hailing fares.

"Affordable compact rides at 700 for 1.8 kilometres are nice," a user sarcastically commented.

"Sometimes, the fare of an auto even surpasses that of a cab," wrote another user.

"Grateful for the unexpected cost-saving benefits of the rainy season. The generosity of people offering lifts has truly been heartwarming during this time," a third user wrote, expressing gratitude for the kindness of strangers who offer rides during peak hours, particularly during inclement weather.