Rs 40 In 5 Hours? Video of Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaking Down Goes Viral

Some Twitter users showed sympathy with the driver while others criticised him.

A video showing an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru breaking down due to low wages has surfaced on social media. The widely-circulating clip claims the autorickshaw driver has been affected by the free bus rides given by the Congress government in Karnataka. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video. But it has sparked a discussion on Twitter, with some users showing sympathy to the hard-working man while others saying autorickshaw drivers in the city often overcharge, which huts their pockets.

Speaking to a local channel in Kannada, the auto driver shows the money he has earned since morning. As per the accompanying tweet, the driver could only earn Rs 40 from 8am to 1pm.

A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just Rs 40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Cong govt in Karnataka.

However, there is no information about the locality or the date when the video was recorded.

The 1-minute-long clip has generated a lot of interest on Twitter and divided users on the platform.

"They voted for freebees. Freebees have consequences direct & indirect," commented one user. "How is that possible? Free bus rides for women. The buses are overcrowded with women. Have all the men locked themselves inside?" asked another.

"Yet last week no Auto driver was ready to go from Jayadeva to Malleswaram. Not one and one guy asked for 200% fare! All parked doing nothing. Got into a bus! No pity for these guys. Uber Ola are also scamsters," said a third user.

