'RRR' Roars Again, Wins Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association

'RRR' (Hindi) became the most popular Indian film on Netflix worldwide in June.

'RRR's standing in the world's film festivals keeps rising. The movie has now won the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association after director SS Rajamouli won the best director prize at the New York Film Critics Circle.

The official page of the movie took to Instagram and wrote, "We RRR elated... The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @hollywoodcriticsassociation jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! #RRR #HCACritics #IndianCinema"

On February 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, at the 6th HCA Film Awards, the cast and crew of 'RRR' will receive the trophy along with Angela Bassett and Rian Johnson.

In a press release, HCA Board Member Rasha Goel said, "As a person of Indian descent, it has been surreal to FINALLY see an Indian film become a global phenomenon the way that 'RRR' has. The cultural impact that 'RRR' has had on audiences worldwide makes it the perfect choice for this year's Spotlight Award."

"The HCA has worked diligently to elevate and promote underrepresented voices in the industry, and Indian storytellers are amongst some of the most overlooked here in the United States. We, as an organization, couldn't be happier celebrating this remarkable film and all those who brought this project to life," she added.

In order to showcase and advance diverse and underrepresented perspectives in entertainment criticism and journalism, the Hollywood Critics Association was founded in 2016.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli Confirms RRR 2: "Working On The Story"

It is to be noted that the Atlanta Film Critics Circle also recognised the movie as the "Best International Picture." The organisation (AFCC) is made up of 32 film reviewers who work for Atlanta-based publications and are dedicated to promoting local and international film art and culture.

'RRR' was SS Rajamouli's first film following the hugely successful 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. 'RRR' started streaming on Netflix about two months after it was first made available in theatres. The OTT giant claims that in June, 'RRR' (Hindi) "became the most popular Indian film on Netflix worldwide."

Featured Video Of The Day Video: Rahul Gandhi Blew Kisses As His Yatra Crossed BJP Office