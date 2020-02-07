Rose Day Memes Take Over Twitter As Valentine Week Begins

Rose Day 2020: Rose Day memes are taking over social media.

Rose Day marks the beginning of the much-awaited Valentine Week - a time when people celebrate with their loved ones. Valentine's Week is the name given to the seven days preceding Valentine's Day, which is celebrated every year on February 14. Each day during this week holds a special significance. February 7 is celebrated as Rose Day, when people express their love with the help of flowers. While red roses are associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends and white ones - that signify peace - to people you may be fighting with. You can find out more about what the colours of roses signify here.

As the world celebrates Rose Day today, meme-makers are also busy using the occasion to create some hilarious posts. The memes have set #RoseDay trending high on Twitter. Take a look at some of the Rose Day memes that are taking over social media:

Happy #RoseDay



Only 90's kids know the worth of this Rose. pic.twitter.com/Nznpve1QnB — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ🐍 (@asgarhid) February 7, 2020

भाेलि Feb 7..



For Others - Rose day 🌷🌷



For Me - Friday, half office 😎😏 — मदन ब्राे ❤️ (@madan_abcd) February 6, 2020

#RoseDay

Roses When They Realise Tomorrow Is 7th Feb😂 pic.twitter.com/dGq4R0QwxG — Flykon Abhishek (@abhishek_flykon) February 6, 2020

Happy Rose Day (To Couples)



Happy Rose Jaisa Day (To All The Singles)😂#RoseDay — The Lit Shaikh🔥 (@arsalan_arsu) February 7, 2020

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. The week concludes with the Valentine's Day on February 14, the day celebrated as the holiday of love around the world.