Rose Day Memes Take Over Twitter As Valentine Week Begins

Rose Day marks the beginning of the much-awaited Valentine Week - a time when people celebrate with their loved ones. Valentine's Week is the name given to the seven days preceding Valentine's Day, which is celebrated every year on February 14. Each day during this week holds a special significance. February 7 is celebrated as Rose Day, when people express their love with the help of flowers. While red roses are associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends and white ones - that signify peace - to people you may be fighting with. You can find out more about what the colours of roses signify here.
As the world celebrates Rose Day today, meme-makers are also busy using the occasion to create some hilarious posts. The memes have set #RoseDay trending high on Twitter. Take a look at some of the Rose Day memes that are taking over social media:
Rose Seller's Right Now :#RoseDaypic.twitter.com/PdlvQOEtKU— Sahil Nitin Kamble (@SahilNKamble) February 6, 2020
Happy #RoseDay— ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ🐍 (@asgarhid) February 7, 2020
Only 90's kids know the worth of this Rose. pic.twitter.com/Nznpve1QnB
भाेलि Feb 7..— मदन ब्राे ❤️ (@madan_abcd) February 6, 2020
For Others - Rose day 🌷🌷
For Me - Friday, half office 😎😏
#RoseDay— Flykon Abhishek (@abhishek_flykon) February 6, 2020
Roses When They Realise Tomorrow Is 7th Feb😂 pic.twitter.com/dGq4R0QwxG
Happy Rose Day (To Couples)— The Lit Shaikh🔥 (@arsalan_arsu) February 7, 2020
Happy Rose Jaisa Day (To All The Singles)😂#RoseDay
#Rose seller:— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) February 7, 2020
1 : On #RoseDay & #ValentinesDay
2: On rest of the other days in year pic.twitter.com/GWdayiAEa0
Rose Day is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. The week concludes with the Valentine's Day on February 14, the day celebrated as the holiday of love around the world.