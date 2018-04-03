'Romance Knows No LoCs:' Cross-Border Love Story Has Internet Swooning "He loved me and helped me grow and become the best version of myself," she says

Share EMAIL PRINT In the post, Sarah Hussain talks about marrying her friend and moving to Mumbai.



In the post, Sarah Hussain talks about marrying her friend, Mustafa Dawood, and moving to Mumbai. "Our life became a whirlwind of customs and security checks. I feel like my honeymoon was spent in government offices."



But two months after she moved to Mumbai, her husband lost his job.



Even though the couple went through a trying phase, both looked after each other. "In those moments, my husband became my world. I cried to him, laughed with him and we took care of each other in ways beyond pampering. Through all these tough times I had found my best friend and now I knew that whatever may come, we would be okay...together," she says.



Things got better when Ms Hussain became a professional make-up artist and started earning a living for them both. And while people sometimes said cruel things about their situation, Ms Hussain's answer to them deserves a slow clap. We'll let you read her post in its entirety below:





Since being shared on April 1, the post has received almost 7,000 reactions and more than 380 shares on Facebook.



"I bet your love story is but a few years old. It already has the touch of a classic in it. May God Bless you both with decades of togetherness and love," says one Facebook user. "So proud of u Sarah. Well done! Wish u both many more years of continued success, happiness and togetherness always," says another.



