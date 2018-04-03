'Romance Knows No LoCs:' Cross-Border Love Story Has Internet Swooning

In the post, Sarah Hussain talks about marrying her friend, Mustafa Dawood, and moving to Mumbai. "Our life became a whirlwind of customs and security checks. I feel like my honeymoon was spent in government offices."
But two months after she moved to Mumbai, her husband lost his job.
Even though the couple went through a trying phase, both looked after each other. "In those moments, my husband became my world. I cried to him, laughed with him and we took care of each other in ways beyond pampering. Through all these tough times I had found my best friend and now I knew that whatever may come, we would be okay...together," she says.
Things got better when Ms Hussain became a professional make-up artist and started earning a living for them both. And while people sometimes said cruel things about their situation, Ms Hussain's answer to them deserves a slow clap. We'll let you read her post in its entirety below:
Comments
"I bet your love story is but a few years old. It already has the touch of a classic in it. May God Bless you both with decades of togetherness and love," says one Facebook user. "So proud of u Sarah. Well done! Wish u both many more years of continued success, happiness and togetherness always," says another.
