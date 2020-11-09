ROFL Pic Shows Mahindra SUV Chained To Tree. Anand Mahindra Says...

To Anand Mahindra, the picture of the Mahindra Scorpio chained to a tree described just how he felt during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a hilarious picture of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV tied to a tree. While chaining a car to a tree may not be the most high-tech of security measures, the Chairman of Mahindra Group appreciated the owner's possessiveness. He also found the picture relatable for a completely different reason. 

To Anand Mahindra, the picture of the Mahindra Scorpio chained to a tree described just how he felt during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. 

While sharing the pic, he said he would try to break the chain over the weekend - with his mask on, of course.

"Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner's possessiveness!" wrote Mr Mahindra on Twitter while sharing the pic. "To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under
lockdown. This weekend I'm going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!)" he added.

The tweet has garnered over 8,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments on the microblogging platform. 

"A man can surely be described by how he treats his car," wrote one commenter. 

"Is that a jeep or a cow?" another asked, while a third remarked, "True India."

The official account of Mahindra Scorpio also responded to the post.

This is not the first time that a Scorpio-related pic has captured Mr Mahindra's attention. Recently, a picture of a water tank, designed to resemble a Mahindra Scorpio, had surfaced online and caught his eye.
 

