Surfer Sets World Record For Riding Biggest Wave Ever. It Was 80-Foot-Tall

In November 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rode a massive wave, also in Nazare and it has been confirmed as the new world record for biggest wave ever surfed. The beastly wave towered at a whopping 80 feet - approximately 8 floors high. The world record, attempted on November 8 last year, was confirmed at the Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California over the weekend by the World Surf League.
"The award goes to the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year," Stuff.co.nz quotes a statement from the surfing body.
On his unverified Facebook page, the surfer shared the exciting honour and said it was a "dream come true".
In case you're wondering what it looks like to mount the biggest wave ever, here's the terrifying video.
Comments
Also awarded at the ceremony was the "Wipeout of the year" award which was given to British surfer Andrew Cotton for his back-breaking fall in Nazare, Portugal in November last year. The surfer who is still recovering from the injury from the surfing incident wasn't present to pick up the award.
Click for more trending news