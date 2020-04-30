Rishi Kapoor: A Life In 10 Black And White Pictures

Actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai today. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor fought a two-year-long battle with cancer, spending several months in New York for treatment before returning to Mumbai. The beloved star of blockbusters like Bobby was the top romantic hero of his day, whose charming onscreen presence earned him the epithet of Bollywood's original chocolate boy. Mr Kapoor started young in Bollywood, with roles in his father Raj Kapoor's films. According to a statement released by his family, doctors and medical staff at the hospital where Rishi Kapoor was being treated said "he kept them entertained to the last."

An active Twitter user, Mr Kapoor had a veritable treasure trove of photographs that he often shared on the microblogging platform, much to the delight of fans. These pics, many of which also feature other film industry insiders, encapsulate a life lived fully. Take a look at Rishi Kapoor's life with these 10 black and white photographs:

One of Rishi Kapoor's earliest photographs shows him with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the picture, which he shared on Twitter in January this year, an infant Rishi Kapoor can be seen curled up in Lata Mangeshkar's arms. He was only two or three-months-old when the picture was clicked.

Even as a child, Rishi Kapoor was "always on the go." A then-and-now collage that he shared in 2018 is proof.

Growing up as he did in Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor's pics often feature other members of the film industry. A priceless blast from the past that he posted a few months ago shows a young Rishi Kapoor with actor Anil Kapoor, his elder brother producer Boney Kapoor, actor cousin Aditya Raj Kapoor and producer Tutu Sharma.

While he was no more than a teenager in this picture, Rishi Kapoor grew up to work with Pran in more than 30 movies - including hits like Bobby and Amar Akbar Anthony.

Rishi Kapoor played a young version of his father in 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. In January this year, he treated fans to a behind-the-scenes pic from the cult classic that showed him as a teenager.

Rishi Kapoor's performance in Mera Naam Joker won him the National Award for Best Child Artist.

Rishi Kapoor pictured in 1977, on the premiere of Doosra Aadmi. He starred alongside Neetu Singh in the film. The couple married in 1980.

Last year, the actor had also shared a throwback photograph with his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. The black and white pic shows the two of them dancing together.

When one star met another. In 2017, Rishi Kapoor shared a photograph with Rajesh Khanna and wrote: "Remembering one of the greatest romantic hero's of our times on his birthday 29th December. Rajesh Khanna."

While sharing this group picture, the Bobby star recalled that it was clicked on a night when Asha Bhonsle cooked for them and legendary composer RD Burman regaled them with unreleased music.

Rishi Kapoor "would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," his family said in a statement released after the actor's death. You can read the full statement here.