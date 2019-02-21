'Ridiculous': Gucci's 'Dirty' Sneakers, Sold For $870, Trolled Online

What would you think of when you think of a product described as a "pastiche of different influences that span across decades" and "references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear"? We're guessing it's not a pair of dirty, distressed sneakers.
Italian luxury brand Gucci is getting trolled online for selling a pair of sneakers that, as one netizen describes them, look like they have been "worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field". Most offensive to netizens, however, is the price tag on the "dirty" trainers that come with scruff marks - they retail for $870 or approximately Rs 61,000.
Take a look:
What do you make of these "dirty" trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?! #jeremyvinepic.twitter.com/ONqNUxgl7T— Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 13, 2019
According to Gucci, the canvas and leather sneakers from their Cruise 2019 collection have been treated for a "vintage, distressed effect". However, netizens are not impressed, and have been trolling them brutally. Take a look at some of the reactions below:
The Emperor has new clothes - ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/bRjccd3oYH— Sue Atkins (@SueAtkins) February 13, 2019
I wouldn't pay £615 for any trainers never mind some that look like they have been worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field— Vicki Ingham (@vicki_ingham) February 13, 2019
If these were purchased from Aldi, they'd be tacky but of course because they have a Gucci logo on them they'll be called ‘fashionable' they are horrible.— REALITY TV FAN (@hollyoa64682494) February 13, 2019
The already-dirty sneaker, brought to you by #Gucci. For those who work too much and don't have time to dirty up their kicks.— Rosanna Ryan (@Rosanna_Ryan_) February 20, 2019
kicks zapatillas (manera muy coloquial de decirlo) #fashion#kicks#sneakerspic.twitter.com/NsRQbxZI7w
People can have a pair of my old looking trainers for that price! https://t.co/1wRaYWkCnx— Stephen (@KFG2003) February 13, 2019
This isn't the first time an Italian high fashion brand is facing the music for selling old-looking shoes. Last year, Golden Goose caused massive outrage online for selling a pair of "crumply" sneakers designed to look like they are held together by tape.
