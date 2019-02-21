"Ridiculous": Gucci's "Dirty" Sneakers, Sold For $870, Trolled Online

Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci is getting trolled online for its "dirty" sneakers.


What would you think of when you think of a product described as a "pastiche of different influences that span across decades" and "references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear"? We're guessing it's not a pair of dirty, distressed sneakers.

Italian luxury brand Gucci is getting trolled online for selling a pair of sneakers that, as one netizen describes them, look like they have been "worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field". Most offensive to netizens, however, is the price tag on the "dirty" trainers that come with scruff marks - they retail for $870 or approximately Rs 61,000.

Take a look:

According to Gucci, the canvas and leather sneakers from their Cruise 2019 collection have been treated for a "vintage, distressed effect". However, netizens are not impressed, and have been trolling them brutally. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

This isn't the first time an Italian high fashion brand is facing the music for selling old-looking shoes. Last year, Golden Goose caused massive outrage online for selling a pair of "crumply" sneakers designed to look like they are held together by tape.

 

 

