Offbeat | | Updated: September 20, 2018 10:49 IST
Massive Backlash Against Expensive 'Taped Up' Sneakers For Glorifying Poverty

The 'Superstar Tape Sneaker' by Golden Goose have caused outrage online.

A pair of "crumply" sneakers designed to look like they are held together by tape have caused massive outrage online. Italian high fashion sneaker brand Golden Goose is facing accusations of glorifying poverty with their expensive 'Superstar Tape Sneaker'. The pair of sneakers is selling online on American retail chain Nordstrom's website for $530 - that's approximately Rs 38,000! However, going by the reactions on Twitter, people are not exactly queuing up to buy them.

On the website, the sneakers are described as: "Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole."

However, many seem to think the sneakers are "distasteful" and "offensive". In fact, outraged reactions to them have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

Here's how people are reacting:

Some think that the taped-up sneakers are bizarre and overpriced...

While others criticised them for selling poverty as a fashion accessory

A few took a more lighthearted approach and cracked jokes

This isn't the first time that bizarre and expensive items of clothing have invoked Twitter's ire. In the past, that honour has rested with fake muddy jeans retailing for Rs 29,000 and a designer bag for approximately Rs 2 lakhs that reminded Twitterati of their kambal bags at home.

 

