Massive Backlash Against Expensive 'Taped Up' Sneakers For Glorifying Poverty

The 'Superstar Tape Sneaker' by Golden Goose have caused outrage online.

A pair of "crumply" sneakers designed to look like they are held together by tape have caused massive outrage online. Italian high fashion sneaker brand Golden Goose is facing accusations of glorifying poverty with their expensive 'Superstar Tape Sneaker'. The pair of sneakers is selling online on American retail chain Nordstrom's website for $530 - that's approximately Rs 38,000! However, going by the reactions on Twitter, people are not exactly queuing up to buy them.

On the website, the sneakers are described as: "Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole."

However, many seem to think the sneakers are "distasteful" and "offensive". In fact, outraged reactions to them have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

Here's how people are reacting:

Some think that the taped-up sneakers are bizarre and overpriced...

we've already got a problem if any clothing description says "crumply, hold-it-all tape details a sneaker" but it's even bigger when that sneaker costs $530!!!!!!!!1111!!!!!111!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yngTTyVVQ2 - joon (@joonlee) September 19, 2018

I will never, in my entire life, understand the "distressed" trend/style. I could go to Target, buy a pair of Keds/Keds knock-offs, and wreck them like this for less than a quarter of the price of those things. Why does anyone waste their money like this? - Kaija (@mother_fickle) September 19, 2018

While others criticised them for selling poverty as a fashion accessory

okay maybe i'm being dramatic but i remember seeing kids getting harassed and made fun of endlessly in school for having shoes that looked like this. this is extremely distasteful. https://t.co/h3RAKmiY5d - brooke (@broookedanielle) September 19, 2018

I just checked and apparently there's a whole line. Like ok cool let's mock poverty pic.twitter.com/WKhF15gRGG - Eliza T. (@lizalove91) September 19, 2018

i think peak capitalism is selling shoes characteristic of those who can't afford new ones for $530 https://t.co/CJuKEQSpgO - JACB (@jacbmoore) September 19, 2018

A few took a more lighthearted approach and cracked jokes

Every pair of Golden Goose sneakers is hand crafted and stitched in Italy each pair is different and obviously not meant for y'all https://t.co/o6kZRHIs2w - paul (@Paulsreply) September 19, 2018

when u wanna be edgy w worn down sneakers but don't have the patience to wear them out https://t.co/6rVcjenCbb - Vivian Sanchez (@vivvsanchez) September 19, 2018

Are people really out here paying $500 for brand new shoes that look worn out...bc if so I got some fire for you guys for a cheap price of $400 https://t.co/oQeh8hX0Mj - Crea (@Creabug) September 19, 2018

This isn't the first time that bizarre and expensive items of clothing have invoked Twitter's ire. In the past, that honour has rested with fake muddy jeans retailing for Rs 29,000 and a designer bag for approximately Rs 2 lakhs that reminded Twitterati of their kambal bags at home.