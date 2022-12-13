Restaurant Writes 'Paneer Labrador' Instead of 'Lababdar', Leaves Internet In Splits

Internet users were thoroughly amused by the tweet

Autocorrect is truly a necessary evil. Most of the times, it works pretty well and helps save time by correcting errors in your typing. However, many times it doesn't work like it is supposed to which can often lead to hilarious results. One such picture of an autocorrect fail was spotted by a Twitter user, and it is guaranteed to make you laugh.

Author and columnist Nandita Iyer shared the hilarious picture on Twitter and wrote, '' The perils of autocorrect.'' The picture shows how the restaurant misspelled the name of a popular Indian dish known as 'Paneer Lababdar'. However, instead of 'Lababdar', the restaurant wrote 'Paneer Labrador', which is a dog's breed.

See the tweet here:

The perils of autocorrect pic.twitter.com/jYYqkzNlrj — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 13, 2022

Needless to say, her tweet is swiftly going viral, with more than 1900 likes, 170 retweets, and several funny comments. Internet users were thoroughly amused by the tweet and bombarded the comments section with memes and jokes, poking fun at the spelling.

One person jokingly wrote, ''Both paneer and labrador would be keto-friendly, so I approve of this inventive dish!'' Another person wrote, "Then it should have been "Pioneer Labrador." A third person wrote, "ooh..my! all the dog lovers will faint!" "As long as it's only paneer, no need to call the canine cops!" added a third. A fourth commented, ''I stopped using auto correct when i realized i was forgetting the spellings i knew.. Auto-correct dumbs people down.''

Here are some other funny comments:

tbh its a dish https://t.co/p1rS4uSPtr — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 13, 2022

Bhaiyya 1 Paneer Labrador aur 2 Rumali Rotviller dena — itsnoteasy (@_nomadic_11) December 13, 2022

Not just this restaurant, such hilarious mistakes are often spotted in various hoardings, advertising boards, banners by businesses, and shopkeepers all over India.



Featured Video Of The Day West Bengal Violence Accused Allegedly Dies By Suicide In CBI Custody