Reporter Working From Home Interrupted By Shirtless Dad In Hilarious Video

Screenshot from a video shared by Jessica Lang on Twitter.

Working from home may sound like the dream, but reality is often very different. For the past few days, as companies across the world began to encourage employees to work from home to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus, stories of WFH blunders have taken over social media. The latest in the long line is the hilarious video of a reporter who was filming a report on coronavirus at home when she was unceremoniously interrupted by her shirtless father wandering into the frame.

Jessica Lang of Florida, who works as a reporter for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, was filming a segment in her kitchen when things went wrong as her father walked in, still pulling a T-shirt over his head. According to Daily Mail, the reporter had started working remotely on Thursday and was being filmed by her mother Diana at the time.

"Dad! Holy c**p," exclaimed Jessica, aghast, when she realised that her father had walked into the kitchen still putting his clothes on.

She later uploaded the footage on Twitter, writing: "Work from home they said, it'll be fine they said."

Work from home they said, it'll be fine they said. pic.twitter.com/e2eK6IH6r5 — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) March 28, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging platform on Sunday, the footage has been viewed more than 7 lakh times, collecting over 12,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

This is not the only work from home story that has left Twitter amused recently. A hilarious tweet about a woman's boss turning herself into a potato during a video conference had also gone viral earlier, leaving many in splits.