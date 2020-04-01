Boss Turns Herself Into Potato During Video Conference, Twitter In Splits

A photo shared by Rachele Clegg on Twitter.

Working from home comes with its own set of problems. Noisy children, demanding partners, patchy WiFi connections - Twitter has been flooded with complaints since several companies across the world began to encourage work from home to contain the spread of coronavirus. In the midst of this, a hilarious work from home blunder is providing some comic relief in these difficult times.

On Monday, Twitter user Rachele Clegg shared a photo of a work video conference gone awry and revealed that during a meeting, her boss turned on a filter and transformed herself into a potato. To make things worse, she could not figure out how to turn the filter off, and so spent the rest of the meeting looking like a potato.

According to The Mirror, Rachele's boss is Lizet Ocampo, the Political Director at People For The American Way.

"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off," reads the viral tweet by Rachele Clegg, accompanied by a hilarious photo of the video conference where Lizet is seen as a spud.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

The tweet has collected over 8 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments, including one from Microsoft.

TOO FUNNY! ???????? — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 30, 2020

I want to congratulate her colleagues that could keep running this meeting under this situation. It would be impossible for me???? — Esra Alagöz (@esra_fm) March 30, 2020

At this point that's what I look like in video calls anyway — nicole farrugia (@hellonicoleee) March 31, 2020

Luckily, Rachele's boss took the whole thing sportingly, even using the hashtag #PotatoBoss.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag#PotatoBosshttps://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

"Now with the coronavirus pandemic, there is even more reason to try to connect and keep spirits high," said Lizet Ocampo to The Mirror. "We know that the people with the toughest jobs right now are those on the frontlines like healthcare workers, grocery store workers, first responders and others...

"Everything about the potato story is hilarious: the fact that it happened, the look of the potato (my) face, and the expressions on the faces of my colleagues."