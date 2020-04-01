Boss Turns Herself Into Potato During Video Conference, Twitter In Splits

"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off," wrote Rachele Clegg.

A photo shared by Rachele Clegg on Twitter.

Working from home comes with its own set of problems. Noisy children, demanding partners, patchy WiFi connections - Twitter has been flooded with complaints since several companies across the world began to encourage work from home to contain the spread of coronavirus. In the midst of this, a hilarious work from home blunder is providing some comic relief in these difficult times. 

On Monday, Twitter user Rachele Clegg shared a photo of a work video conference gone awry and revealed that during a meeting, her boss turned on a filter and transformed herself into a potato. To make things worse, she could not figure out how to turn the filter off, and so spent the rest of the meeting looking like a potato. 

According to The Mirror, Rachele's boss is Lizet Ocampo, the Political Director at People For The American Way. 

"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off," reads the viral tweet by Rachele Clegg, accompanied by a hilarious photo of the video conference where Lizet is seen as a spud. 

The tweet has collected over 8 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments, including one from Microsoft. 

Luckily, Rachele's boss took the whole thing sportingly, even using the hashtag #PotatoBoss. 

"Now with the coronavirus pandemic, there is even more reason to try to connect and keep spirits high," said Lizet Ocampo to The Mirror. "We know that the people with the toughest jobs right now are those on the frontlines like healthcare workers, grocery store workers, first responders and others...

"Everything about the potato story is hilarious: the fact that it happened, the look of the potato (my) face, and the expressions on the faces of my colleagues."

