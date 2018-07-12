Remember The Woman With Frozen Lashes? Now Her Summer Pic Is Going Viral

Anastasia Gruzdeva's latest picture shows her face covered with mosquitoes.

Her viral picture looked like a scene straight out of Disney's 'Frozen'. About six months ago, Anastasia Gruzdeva's picture showing her eyelashes covered in ice went viral. The picture - and several others like it - brought the Internet's attention to some of the coldest inhabited places on earth. But if you thought the winter was bad in Siberia you'll be surprised to know that summer can be just as harsh.

A new picture posted by Ms Gruzdeva is now going viral for showing the harsh realities of the summer season in Yakutsk, Russia. According to The Siberian Times, while winter in the area sees temperatures drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius, summer time can have temperatures go up to 30 degrees Celsius or higher. So what makes the summer period difficult? Insects. The months from May to September are reportedly very difficult for locals because of mosquitoes.

Ms Gruzdeva's latest picture shows her face covered with many mosquitoes instead of ice.

A post shared by Anastasia Gruzdeva (@anastasiagav) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:44am PDT

"The picture was made in seconds," Ms Gruzdeva told The Siberian Times about her picture clicked in a village called Solnechny, which means 'sunny'. She added that she rushed away from the area moments after the picture was taken.

"In fact, you do not feel them so much on your face. More sensitive are the legs, arms and back," she said. "So for a few seconds, I can endure this. Mind you, I have a sudden thought: can they bite me to death?" she added.

While the picture looks quite uncomfortable, it is quite a contrast to her earlier picture that went viral.

A post shared by Anastasia Gruzdeva (@anastasiagav) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

Ms Gruzdeva's new picture has received almost 10,000 'likes' since it was posted three days ago.

"Amazing picture," comments one Instagram user. "This is what fears are made of," says another.