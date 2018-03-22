Refrigerator Explodes At Internet Cafe, Shocking Moment Caught On Camera

The clip captures a customer's close shave from injury or worse

Offbeat | | Updated: March 22, 2018 14:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Refrigerator Explodes At Internet Cafe, Shocking Moment Caught On Camera

The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Videos showing mobile phones randomly exploding have become a common occurrence on social media. However, shocking footage captured in China shows the scary moment a refrigerator suddenly exploded at an Internet cafe. The clip not only shows the big explosion but also manages to capture a customer's close shave from injury or worse.

The video, shared on YouTube by CGTN, was recorded in Pingdingshan City, China's Henan Province on March 19.

The 30-second clip shows a customer casually walking up to the cashier's counter when suddenly the big explosion takes place right behind him. You can see a huge fireball erupt right where the fridge explodes followed by debris falling on the ground due to its impact.

Thankfully, the shocked customer can be seen walking away from the blast unscathed. The two people behind the cashier's desk also remained unhurt.

Comments
The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, reports CGTN.

Watch the shocking video below:
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

ChinaExplosionCaught on Camera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneCambridge AnalyticaRajdev RanjanAadhaar CardKeto DietRadhika Apte

................................ Advertisement ................................