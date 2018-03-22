Refrigerator Explodes At Internet Cafe, Shocking Moment Caught On Camera

The video, shared on YouTube by CGTN, was recorded in Pingdingshan City, China's Henan Province on March 19.
The 30-second clip shows a customer casually walking up to the cashier's counter when suddenly the big explosion takes place right behind him. You can see a huge fireball erupt right where the fridge explodes followed by debris falling on the ground due to its impact.
Thankfully, the shocked customer can be seen walking away from the blast unscathed. The two people behind the cashier's desk also remained unhurt.
Watch the shocking video below:
