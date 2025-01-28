Reddit User Says Bengaluru Perceives Delhiites As "Rude And Uncultured", Sparks Debate

The eternal debate between Delhi and Bengaluru has been raging on social media, with each side presenting compelling points. Delhi enthusiasts argue that the city's rich history and cultural heritage, vibrant street food scene, and world-class monuments and landmarks make it the better choice. On the other hand, Bengaluru fans claim that the city's green surroundings thriving tech industry and startup ecosystem make it the superior option.

Recently, a thought-provoking post on the "r/delhi" Reddit community sparked a heated discussion among users. A Reddit user, biryanikaghulam, shared their recent experience visiting Bengaluru, where they were struck by the perceived negative stereotype of Delhiites. According to the user, people from Delhi are often viewed as "uncultured and rude" in India's tech capital.

While acknowledging that such behaviour may not be justified, the user suggested that there may be underlying reasons for this perceived aggression, inviting others to share their thoughts and insights on the matter.

"This doesn't justify the aggresive or rude behaviour but maybe I believe somewhere explains it. Delhi 7 baar udji aur phir se bani hai, kayi naam badle. Indraprastha, Mehrauli, Qila Rai Pithora, Siri, Tughlaqabad, Jahanpanah, Ferozabad, Dinpanah, Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi), Dhillika, Dilli aur finally Delhi. I have recently been to Bangalore and the hate for Delhi people is quite real. We are infamously known as rude and uncultured. Again, not defending the behaviour. Just curious to know your opinion on this subject matter?'', read the post titled "Why Delhites are usually hyper-aggressive?"

See the post here:

The post sparked a polarised reaction from internet users, with opinions sharply divided. While some users validated the Reddit poster's experience, confirming that the stereotype and hatred towards Delhiites are, in fact, real, others acknowledge that Delhiites do have their shortcomings and areas for improvement.

One user commented, "The hate and stereotype for delhi is real. I was asked by my classmates if I had an ipill for lunch because I'm from delhi. They think I must be easy because of the stereotypes (I have a long term partner and I'm not in the dating pool)."

Another wrote, "As strange as it might sound, the presence of a water body has a calming effect on the weather, and by extension on people's temperament. Land-locked on all sides, Delhiites have no waterfront to relax by after a frustrating day. This could be the reason why Mumbaikars, living with a wider rich-poor gap and in cramped spaces, are still nice to each other."

A third sad, "Nah my Delhi friends in Bangalore use slurs a lot. I mean a lot. They never speak a Hindi sentence without inserting bc everytime."