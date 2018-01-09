Man Trying To Kill Spider 'Sets Apartment On Fire'

The fire caused around $11,000 in damages and resulted in no injuries, fire officials told local media

Offbeat | | Updated: January 09, 2018 17:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Trying To Kill Spider 'Sets Apartment On Fire'

The burning spider ran onto a mattress which quickly caught fire: report

An American man trying to kill a spider with a torch lighter may have ended up setting his own apartment on fire.

The fire occurred on Sunday in an apartment block in Redding, northern California. A resident of the building said that burning the spider may have been the cause of fire in the apartment.

"It was a huge wolf spider," building resident Lyndsey Wisegarver told Redding Searchlight.

Redding fire chief told BBC that they are investigating the cause of the fire and the information about the spider is a part of the probe.

The burning eight-legged creature ran onto the mattress which quickly caught fire and spread to drapes in the bedroom, Redding Searchlight reported.

No one knows if the spider survived.

Residents did attempt putting out the fire with a garden hose but were unsuccessful, AJC.com quotes fire officials.

Firemen managed to contain the blaze to the bedroom but residents would have to evacuate the apartment.

The unit they live in is uninhabitable, said a senior fire official.

Comments
Close [X]
The fire caused around $11,000 in damages and resulted in no injuries, the fire battalion chief confirmed to Redding Searchlight.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the fire but were on scene for almost three and a half hours mopping up, said krcrtv.com.

Click for more trending news


Trending

spiderFire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................