Man Trying To Kill Spider 'Sets Apartment On Fire'

An American man trying to kill a spider with a torch lighter may have ended up setting his own apartment on fire.The fire occurred on Sunday in an apartment block in Redding, northern California. A resident of the building said that burning the spider may have been the cause of fire in the apartment."It was a huge wolf spider," building resident Lyndsey Wisegarver told Redding Searchlight Redding fire chief told BBC that they are investigating the cause of the fire and the information about the spider is a part of the probe.The burning eight-legged creature ran onto the mattress which quickly caught fire and spread to drapes in the bedroom, Redding Searchlight reported.No one knows if the spider survived.Residents did attempt putting out the fire with a garden hose but were unsuccessful, AJC.com quotes fire officials.Firemen managed to contain the blaze to the bedroom but residents would have to evacuate the apartment.The unit they live in is uninhabitable, said a senior fire official. The fire caused around $11,000 in damages and resulted in no injuries, the fire battalion chief confirmed to Redding Searchlight It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the fire but were on scene for almost three and a half hours mopping up, said krcrtv.com Click for more trending news