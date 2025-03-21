Red Nose Day 2025: Everything To Know About This Fundraising Event

Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising campaign from Comic Relief that takes place every March. This unique campaign uses comedy as a means to raise life-changing funds to help end the cycle of poverty and ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the world. This year, Red Nose Day is being celebrated today, March 21. It comes as Comic Relief marks its 40th birthday. Groups and individuals, including celebrities, will come together to raise money for those most in need while putting a smile on all of our faces.

"Red Nose Day is back, Friday 21st March!! This year Comic Relief is serving 40 years of fundraising, alongside a whole host of funny faces from across the decades, because doing good never gets old," Comic Relief wrote in an X post.

Here's everything you need to know about Red Nose Day

On Red Nose Day, people take part in fun challenges, put on events, and of course, wear the iconic Red Nose to raise money for kids facing poverty across the globe. The occasion is marked with a night of live TV. This show, which will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 GMT, brings people together with hilarious sketches, live performances, surprise moments and musical acts - all to raise vital funds for good causes across the UK and around the world, according to the BBC.

Red Nose Day line-up

The BBC line-up for Red Nose Day 2025 is looking as though it will be one of the best in years. Big names like comedian and presenter Jonathon Ross, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Alesha Dixon are set to host the main Comic Relief event.

There will also be some sketches from the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise. This year's show will also feature a People Just Do Nothing and Gladiators mash-up as Chabuddy G attempts to join the athletic cast of the BBC One show.

How to get red noses for Red Nose 2025

Red noses are a fantastic way to donate to Comic Relief and show your support for the charitable event. Wearable red noses can be found on the Comic Relief website where they sell for 2.50 pounds. These can also be found in major supermarkets as well as fundraising events.

Notably, Comic Relief raises money for local communities in both the UK and the rest of the world. Donations are used to fund baby banks, community food centres and local youth centres among many other good causes.

This year's show will reflect the work the charity does with a selection of short films, whilst there will also be an EastEnders special on mental health. According to the BBC, it will focus on Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who has been battled with depression and psychosis as part of an ongoing storyline. In the episode, Phil, who tried to take his own life on the show, will make friends with a patient in the mental health unit he is being treated in.