'Really Gonna Miss You,' Says Sania Mirza In Sister Anam's Wedding Video

Sania Mirza with sister Anam at her wedding.

Anam Mirza, sister of tennis star Sania Mirza, has shared her wedding video on Instagram. Anam married Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in a traditional ceremony on December 11 that followed days of pre-wedding celebrations.

Anam and Asad's wedding video, shot by Daaemi Films, gives us a glimpse into their big fat Indian wedding. Besides treating fans to previously-unseen snippets from the ceremony and the functions that came before and after it, the video also has short interviews from family members.

The wedding video begins with Anam and Sania Mirza's mother talking about how Anam and Asad were destined to be together. It then moves on to Sania Mirza, who says "I've seen Anam and Asad literally fall in love and come to this point in their lives."

"Me, Mumma-Baba and specially Izhaan are really, really gonna miss you," Sania says further on in the touching video, which includes glimpses of Anam's mehendi function, the reception and parts of the nikah. The video also shows the two Mirza sisters, visibly-emotional, hugging each other at one point.

"Once in a while, life gives you a fairytale. Here is ours," wrote Anam while sharing the video on Instagram this afternoon.

The video has collected over 4,000 views since being shared online. "So beautiful," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said "So dreamy and perfect."

On December 12, Anam Mirza had announced her marriage to Asad with a lovely photograph from the ceremony.

What do you think of the wedding video? Let us know using the comments section.